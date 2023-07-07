Missouri man sentenced for stealing a woman’s car at knifepoint in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Truesdale, Missouri, near St. Louis, was sentenced in federal court this week for stealing a woman’s car at knifepoint.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, 50-year-old Michael Brian Free was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison without parole.

On April 30, 2022, Free pointed a knife at a woman who was getting gas at a Springfield convenience store. Authorities say after she paid for the gas and got back out of her car, which was next to the fuel pumps, Free approached her, pulled out a knife, and demanded she give him her car keys.

According to the news release, Free threatened to stab her in the neck if she didn’t give him the keys to her car. She gave him the keys, then fled into the store and called the police.

Police say video footage at the store shows Free making a purchase inside the store. Investigators were able to use the store’s financial records to help identify Free.

Free was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa, in May 2022. He was seen driving the stolen car.

Free pleaded guilty to one count of taking a motor vehicle by force, violence, and intimidation, with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm in February 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.