Nixa parent reacts to community pool closing down for the rest of summer

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The main swimming spot in Nixa has been closed down since May due to a leak, and now park leaders say the pool will be closed for the rest of the 2023 summer season.

Matt Crouse, the Nixa Parks Director, said he was hoping to get the leak repaired to salvage some of the season but that couldn’t happen.

“The determination to close the pool for the summer has been made to give us that time to make those repairs, ensure we get all of them and can operate in 2024,” Crouse said.

Crouse said they will be working over the next weeks and months to ensure the leaks are repaired. When asking Crouse why it has been taking the entire summer to fix the pool, he said,

“We did make a repair to the area that was identified as a leak but unfortunately either that wasn’t it, or there’s another one.”

Crouse also said refunds are being worked on right now and he said the absolute latest time when members can expect a refund is early next week. This includes people who booked swim lessons, parties, and had summer swim passes, etc.

With the very hot temperatures returning next week, Crouse said there are other pools people can visit since the Nixa one isn’t open.

“We have a lot of other community pools in our area whether it be Branson, Republic, Ozark, Willard,” Crouse said.

Nixa parent, Cristine Satterlee, said she often goes to the Nixa pool with her kids and friends. She said it was saddening to hear about the pool closure.

“We’re really bummed, we haven’t been able to spend nearly the same amount of time at the pool as we usually do,” Satterlee said. “Usually we can just get up and go in the evening, I don’t really have to plan it, and it’s just a few minutes away.”

Picture of Cristine Satterlee with family and friends enjoying the Nixa pool in the past. (Cristine Satterlee)

Satterlee said it was extra upsetting since she was going to have her daughter’s birthday party there in June.

“We had planned it, sent out invitations early to her friends at school before school got out, then we had to scramble because it was closed for sure in June.”

She said she only had about a week to figure something else out. Satterlee said she was refunded for the birthday party and their membership, but she said the membership refund was slow.

“It took about 5-6 weeks, and we got a paper check,” Satterlee said.

Satterlee said she’s hopeful the pool will be open for next summer but is not super happy it took so long to officially announce the closure.

Matt Crouse said he’s just as disappointed as everyone else.

“We were ready for a great pool season,” Crouse said. “It’s just as heartbreaking and disappointing for the staff here at the parks department as it is for our community that’s not getting to swim this summer.”

KY3 did reach out to other nearby pools such as the Ozark OC and the Neal Grubaugh City Pool in Ozark. The Ozark OC does have its outdoor pool open and the indoor one is closed like usual for maintenance. The Ozark OC does have extended summer hours. The OC has not seen a huge bump in people coming in with the Nixa pool closure. We have yet to hear back about the Neal Grubaugh pool.

If you would like to learn more about how the refund process works and how to receive a refund, the Nixa Parks number is 417-725-5486

