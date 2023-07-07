Ozark, Mo. School District making progress on new storm shelters

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark, MO School District is moving dirt on their new storm shelters at three of their schools.

The storm shelters are going in at the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center, Ozark Middle School, and Ozark High School.

These storm shelters are unique, however, they won’t just be storm shelters according to interim superintendent, Lori Wilson. They’ll have daily use as well.

“We have three storm shelters currently under construction, or in the process of one is at here at this location at middle school, it will house six to eight classrooms. We also have a storm shelter going in at Tiger Paw, which is our early childhood center, where we will have a cafeteria as well as a kitchen in that in that storm shelter. And then our third storm shelter is going in at the high school. And within that storm shelter we will have a gymnasium,” said Wilson.

Construction on the storm shelters started earlier this year. It’s all funded thanks to a $19 million bond issue that was passed in 2022. Wilson said Ozark School District is grateful for the community passing that bond issue.

“In my years of experience in this community, I have been here prior the community is unbelievably supportive. They recognize the needs of our students, the needs of the school, and they are always more than willing to put those first and to make it happen so that we can get what we need for them,” said Wilson.

While construction has been going on for a while, they’re really starting to see the ground move, something Wilson encourages the community to be a part of.

“It‘s unbelievably exciting. And every time you drive by any facility that we’re currently working on, you can see the progress from just this to where it was black dirt to now you can see some concrete going in. And I would highly encourage any member of the community to drive by to see the progress,” said Wilson.

Wilson hopes the students are proud of the facilities as well.

“I know that they’re going to be very, very proud of their facilities. And they’ll be proud that the community voted for the storm shelters, it’s going to enhance our learning experience, it’s going to enhance space,” said Wilson.

Construction on the buildings is expected to be completed in August 2024. The bond also covers a few other construction projects in the district. To read more on the bond, visit here.

