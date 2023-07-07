Six people from southwest Missouri idicted for distributing meth and possessing guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Six people from southwest Missouri have been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing guns.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, 47-year-old Robert Jason Smith, 53-year-old Terry M. Schenks, 45-year-old Randy L. Johns, and 45-year-old Jill M. Matthews, all from Ozark and 41-year-old Michael Goodwin of Springfield, and 48-year-old Evelyn Dame of Lebanon were charged in a 19-count indictment.

The indictment was sealed on June 28 and was unsealed and made public on July 5. The indictment says that all six participated in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Christian and Greene counties from December 16, 2020, to June 2, 2022.

According to the news release, Goodwin is also charged with two counts of possessing 500 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, three counts of possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Schenks also is charged with one count of possessing 50 grams or more of meth, one count of distributing meth, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

The release states, Smith also is charged with one count of distributing meth, one count of possessing 50 grams or more of meth, and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Dame is also charged in one count of possessing 500 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute.

Johns and Matthews also are charged together in one count of possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute.

