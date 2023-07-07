Springfield police arrest man accused of vandalizing, burglarizing shopping center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police arrested a man inside a store he is accused of breaking into Friday morning.

“I had some merchandise in the window so glass broke some things,” said Kent Stewart.

He owns H.I.M. located in the Brentwood North Center. His shop is one of a few vandalized and burglarized.

“They had a big concrete block. Actually, the concrete cinder block busted into pieces,” he explained.

Stewart says police tell him that’s when the would-be burglar increased his efforts to get inside the center’s stores.

“They brought a chair, one of those metal chairs from Starbucks,” he said. “It was a big metal chair. I noticed it was bent. He had to be just slamming that against the glass. It’s crazy.”

In all, police say at least five stores were hit by the thief during his crime spree.

Stewart said, “The AT&T store had its windows busted out. They tried to break the windows out at the cake store. They busted out the windows at the Men’s Suit Shop and actually got in Men’s Suit Shop.”

It was inside the Men’s Suit Mart that the accused vandal was arrested.

“Police actually ended up catching him because he was drinking Ben’s whiskey and eating his candy bars,” said Stewart.

He says he and the other store owners are still assessing the damage done and picking up the pieces.

“It’s sad to think that there are people who have problems,” said Stewart.

He says he’s just glad the incident wasn’t worse and is taking this all in stride.

“I’m thinking about putting a sale sign on the wood. That would be kind of cool,” he said.

The name of the person police say is responsible for the damage is not being released. Formal charges are still pending.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.