Springfield VA Clinic hosting PACT Act event to educate, screen veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks is hosting a PACT Act event at the VA Clinic in Springfield Saturday.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clinic on West Republic Street. It’s open to veterans and their families with no appointment necessary.

The point of the event is to educate and screen veterans to make sure they’re aware of their benefits under the PACT Act as the August 10 deadline quickly approaches according to Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks Public Affair Officer, April Eilers.

“We are asking everyone to come to learn about the PACT Act to sign up for the PACT Act and also to get exposure screening for the PACT Act,” said Eilers.

The PACT Act expands VA benefits for veterans who fought in Vietnam, the Gulf War, or post-9/11 conflicts, and covers disabilities that stemmed from toxic chemicals such as burn pits or Agent Orange.

For veterans that apply before August 10, they can get retroactive benefits as well for the past year.

“Up from now until August 10, they will get retroactive benefits and pay for for their services,” said Eilers. “Then after August 10, they obviously still need to get the care, the care that they deserve, but they won’t get the retroactive benefits.

Anyone is welcome at the event without an appointment. Eilers says an event like this is so important to get the word out about benefits veterans can get.

“We have to get the word out. So people, so veterans are aware of the benefits that they have earned. And we’re really pushing and doing outreach events now,” said Eilers.

If you can’t make this event, the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks hosts more events around the area. You can find a list of those here.

Those who can’t make an event can still get those benefits as well. You can call 1-800-698-2411 or the local VHSO team at 479-443-4301- ext. 63603.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.