T-Swift fans turn out en masse at Arrowhead for tour gear

By Morgan Mobley and Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are about 24 hours away from Taylor Swift’s Friday show at Arrowhead Stadium, but many fans didn’t want to wait for the concert...

Instead, they stood in long lines Thursday just to get their hands on some tour merch.

KCTV5′s Morgan Mobley was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this evening for a look at how busy it still was. You can get a look at that by watching the video above.

Also, if the skyline looks a bit different soon in KCMO, this is why:

Kansas City’s mayor said the skyline will be lit purple in honor of Swift.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

