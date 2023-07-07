T-Swift fans turn out en masse at Arrowhead for tour gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are about 24 hours away from Taylor Swift’s Friday show at Arrowhead Stadium, but many fans didn’t want to wait for the concert...

Instead, they stood in long lines Thursday just to get their hands on some tour merch.

KCTV5′s Morgan Mobley was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this evening for a look at how busy it still was.

Also, if the skyline looks a bit different soon in KCMO, this is why:

Kansas City’s mayor said the skyline will be lit purple in honor of Swift.

Hey, @taylorswift13 . Kansas City is enchanted to host you this weekend at the home of the World Champion @Chiefs.



In honor of your visit and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), we’ll be lighting our downtown skyline purple. Have fun, Swifties! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 6, 2023

