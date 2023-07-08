Blue Springs wildlife rescue returns bald eagle named ‘Sunrise’ to the wild

Wild Soul Wildlife Rescue and Rehab released a young Bald Eagle that was found abandoned in...
Wild Soul Wildlife Rescue and Rehab released a young Bald Eagle that was found abandoned in early June.(Live 5)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab has seen plenty of opossums, owls, squirrels and skunks but never a Bald Eagle.

The eaglet was taken in by the non-profit in early June and named Sunrise. According to Wild Souls, she was suffering from a host of problems including being “emaciated, dehydrated, with a fungal infection and parasites.”

New Patient: This 8-9 week old female baby bald eaglet, not yet old enough to fly, had been on the ground for several...

Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Monday, June 5, 2023

Under intense care by the Wild Souls team, the antibiotics, fluids and food they administered began to move Sunrise’s health in the right direction. When she arrived, she would “not [even] hold her head up,” said Wild Souls, but within days of beginning her rehabilitation, she was gaining weight and sitting on a wooden perch.

“Sunrise” is increasingly gaining weight! 🥳 Still remaining cooperative with the Vet visits, antibiotics. I believe we...

Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

With plenty of room to move around in the enclosure put together by Wild Souls, Sunrise began to take “small flights” and make “a remarkable improvement.”

“Sunrise” Wow has made a remarkable improvement. Once she hit a “feel better” moment her recovery began very fast paced....

Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Toward the end of June, however, Sunrise had a minor setback in her health and Wild Souls found that they were no longer equipped to give her the best care possible. Sunrise was transferred to World Bird Sanctuary (WBS) to continue receiving treatment for her various parasite infestations and other health issues.

“Sunrise” Juvenile Bald Eagle Update: We have encountered a set back with a positive outcome. Most of you that have been...

Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Monday, June 19, 2023

WBS’s treatment was successful, and Wild Souls announced on July 7 that Sunrise would be released that day. She was returned to where the rehabilitation team first found her and, amazingly, her reunion with her family was caught on camera.

Good luck, Sunrise!

Friends ❤️ After much collaboration, teamwork, hardwork with so many involved , Wild Souls team, our Vet Odessa,...

Posted by Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab on Friday, July 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ozarks Life

Berry Wynn is preserving his father's legacy.

Ozarks Life: Keeping the Wynn Mandolin legacy alive

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Plein
At the age of 13, Berry slowly started learning how to make his dad’s instruments. Today he is keeping the Wynn name alive thanks to a shop at his home in Ozark.

The Place

Kat Robinson brings pies to The Place from her book The Great Arkansas Pie Book.

The Place: Kat Robinson The Great Arkansas Pie Book

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By Michael Gibson
Kat Robinson brings pies to The Place from her book The Great Arkansas Pie Book.

The Place

Precise Plumbing is giving advice on how to avoid a plumbing emergency.

SPONSORED The Place: Precise Plumbing

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT
|
By Michael Gibson
Precise Plumbing is giving advice on how to avoid a plumbing emergency.

The Place

Right Choice Motors is a family-owned business that specializes in auto sales & auto repairs &...

SPONSORED The Place: Right Choice Motors

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Right Choice Motors is a family-owned business that specializes in auto sales & auto repairs & is located on south scenic.

The Place

Summer is here which means more time in the sun! We are talking about staying safe in the sun &...

The Place: Skin Cancer Awareness

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By Alyssa Kelly
Summer is here which means more time in the sun! We are talking about staying safe in the sun & the different types of skin cancer.

Latest News

The Place

Bath Planet does another dramatic bathroom transformation with custom shelves.

SPONSORED The Place: Bath Planet

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By Michael Gibson
Bath Planet does another dramatic bathroom transformation with custom shelves.

The Place

Le Dipping Parlor Spa has their summer tent sale going on until July 10th!

SPONSORED The Place: Le Dipping Parlor Spas

Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT
|
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Le Dipping Parlor Spas has their summer tent sale going on until July 10th!

Weekend Events

KY3 Weekend Events

Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Nicolette Zangara
Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Ozarks.

The Place

Take a glimpse at what makes LaTour Asset Management so unique.

SPONSORED The Place: LaTour Asset Management

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Michael Gibson
See what makes LaTour Asset Management so unique.

The Place

The Million Dollar Quartet is a story telling Rock N' Roll show at The Shepherd of the Hills in...

SPONSORED The Place: Million Dollar Quartet

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Kadee Brosseau
The Million Dollar Quartet is a story telling Rock N' Roll show at The Shepherd of the Hills in Branson. This show will take you all the way back to the 1950s.

The Place

Chris Allen from The Law Offices of Allen & Rector is giving advice about what to do about your...

SPONSORED The Place: Allen & Rector: Trust Amendment

Updated: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By Michael Gibson
Chris Allen from The Law Offices of Allen & Rector is giving advice about what to do about your trust if there are big life changes.