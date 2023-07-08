Federal judge hears case over Arkansas Ten Commandments monument

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A federal judge was asked Friday to remove the Ten Commandments from Arkansas capitol grounds.

Our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock reported attorneys representing offended Arkansans and The Satanic Temple argued opposite lawyers from Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.

Each wanted the judge to make a summary judgment before and in place of a trial on whether the Ten Commandments should be left where it is or removed.

The state argued a hundred other monuments exist on public land identical to Arkansas’ Ten Commandments. The state said this legal precedent makes them constitutional.

The parties against the monument presented their own examples. They said on three occasions the Supreme Court heard cases regarding the Ten Commandments on public grounds, and in two of those cases, they were ordered to be removed.

The judge ended the hearing without a decision from the bench and said she would issue a written statement on whether it will go to trial.

To read more about this story, visit KARK’s website.

