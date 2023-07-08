Laclede County man sentenced to decades for multiple sex crimes

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lacelede County was sentenced in court Friday for multiple sex crimes.

According to court records, 50-year-old Michael Gene Bowman was sentenced to 64 years in prison. Below is a list of the charges and the years sentenced per charge:

Forcible sodomy: 30 years

Sexual abuse: 7 years

Frist-degree sexual abuse: 10 years

First-degree sexual abuse: 10 years

First-degree attempted sexual abuse: 7 years

According to court records, deputies began an investigation in 2020 after a report of child sexual assault. Bowman is accused of sexual groping involving a couple of minors, and some alleged sex crimes date back to around 2017, according to court records.

According to a probable cause statement from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the minors involved were his stepdaughters.

