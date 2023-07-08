Megan Rapinoe announces she will retire at end of 2023 season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 8, 2023
(Gray News) - United States forward Megan Rapinoe will retire after this season, the 38-year-old said on Saturday.

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” she said on Instagram.

Rapinoe will compete in her fourth World Cup when the tournament kicks off on July 20.

