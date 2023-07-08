Over 1,400 people in Springfield without power following Friday storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the City Utilities outage map, over 1,400 people in southeast Springfield are without power.

This comes after heavy rain brought flash flooding around the Springfield area.

The rectangle of 1,400 is around Battlefield Road to U.S. Highway 65 through the Crighton Beach Access.

There are areas around Springfield with 30-50 people without power. Crews are assessing several outages.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.