PICTURES: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Kansas City

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night. The singer’s two-night Eras Tour stop sold out in minutes.

It was a special night for her fans. The concert happened on the same day she re-released ‘Speak Now’ as a Taylor Version. She played “Long Live” off the album as a tour debut.

She also premiered a music video to the crowd starring Taylor Lautner.

Check out a few of the sights above.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.