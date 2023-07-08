PICTURES: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Kansas City
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night. The singer’s two-night Eras Tour stop sold out in minutes.
It was a special night for her fans. The concert happened on the same day she re-released ‘Speak Now’ as a Taylor Version. She played “Long Live” off the album as a tour debut.
She also premiered a music video to the crowd starring Taylor Lautner.
Check out a few of the sights above.
