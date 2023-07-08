Polk County authorities issue burn ban; says unsafe conditions caused by hot and dry weather

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Bolivar and Polk County officials have issued a burn ban due to unsafe conditions from recent hot and dry weather.

County leaders say the ban will remain in effect until further notice. Outdoor burning of any kind is not permitted in Polk County and Bolivar.

“Drought conditions can greatly increase the risk of burning leading to fires. Burn bans are one tool used to reduce the risk of fires spreading and endangering lives and property,” the news release states.

”June, up through July 5, we had run to 32 fires.” said Bolivar City Fire Fire Chief Brent Watkins. “We have grass fires, hay bail fires, or vehicles that kind of catch grass on fire. So we’ve been extremely busy.”

The city’s fire chief says there are other things you need to watch out for aside from burning.

”A hot car exhaust, we have fires of trailers of becoming a flat tire that is sparking down the road fireworks even and just smoking, it’s so used to people just driving down the road smoking in their cars and throwing it out,” said Chief Watkins. “But when it’s so dry like this just doesn’t take anything to catch on the side of the road.”

Farmers in Polk County like Bryan Allison say the drought conditions have hit them hard.

”Oh, it’s affected us drastically,” said Allison. “We haven’t had any rain since much of the rains since early May. And this is very spotty, and it’s affected the cattlemen drastically.”

He says it won’t be long before his harvest and others will be seriously affected.

”I think within this within a week for us, and the position that it’s in the stages, and if we don’t get some rain, it’s going to hurt the yield tremendously,” said Allison.

He says in light of the dangerously dry conditions he has to change the way he does some of his jobs on the farm.

“Just be careful,” said Allison. “I mean, it’s, it’s, there are certain things you got to do, you got to mow, but hopefully there’s not a rock out in the field that you hit and start fires, something like that. And I certainly wouldn’t be wanting to try to burn any trash or anything like that fireworks, I’d say that there’s probably some leftover fireworks, I’d say that’s very questionable.”

Chief Watkins says if you see any dangerous activities or anything that could turn into a fire, you have one job.

“Call 911,” said Chief Watkins. “In Polk County, we’ve already we’ve worked with all the departments in the county, and with our neighboring departments in Greene County. And on any grassfire call, we’re immediately sending to departments, because we understand how quickly it can get out of hand.”

Remember that just because it rains doesn’t mean the ban is lifted. If you’re curious about when you can burn, contact your local fire department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.