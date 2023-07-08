President of University of Arkansas System gets 2-year contract renewal

The University of Arkansas System’s president will keep his job for two more years with no pay...
The University of Arkansas System’s president will keep his job for two more years with no pay raise, under a contract extension approved this week.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas System’s president will keep his job for two more years with no pay raise, under a contract extension approved this week.

The system’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday for the contract renewal for Donald Bobbitt, 66, who described the deal as “very fair” for all involved, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

“I’m honored and thrilled the board has this faith in me,” Bobbitt said. “I know not everyone on the board always agrees with me on everything, but I’m thankful for the honest feedback I’ve gotten.”

The extension would take effect at the end of 2023. Specifics in the extension will be written by the system’s general counsel, and both Bobbitt and the board will have to approve it.

Under the new deal, there’s no salary increase for Bobbitt, who currently earns a base salary of $510,000, plus deferred compensation. It does, however, include a provision where Bobbitt could be terminated with 90 days of notice, and Bobbitt would need to give six months’ notice to depart his position, Morril Harriman, the board’s chairman, told the newspaper.

Bobbitt, who began his tenure in the role Nov. 1, 2011, has faced opposition recently over his handling of a potential affiliation between the system and the University of Phoenix, one of the nation’s largest for-profit college companies. He’s also been critiqued for last year’s search for the next chancellor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the system’s flagship.

On Thursday, Bobbitt acknowledged the public criticism of his leadership, but said it’s been overshadowed by the number of encouraging messages he’s received.

The extension also affirmed Bobbitt’s appointment as a tenured professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He can return to that role when his tenure as president ends if he wishes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Deputies at Hood's Truck Stop
Greene County, Mo. deputies investigating man found dead near Hood’s Truck Stop
Some storms may become strong
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms today, drier tomorrow
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Six people from southwest Missouri indicted for distributing meth and possessing guns
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
vandalism
Springfield police arrest man accused of vandalizing, burglarizing shopping center

Latest News

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Kansas City
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Kansas City.
PICTURES: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops in Kansas City
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Mikolas pitches 7 crisp innings as St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago White Sox 3-0
Wild Soul Wildlife Rescue and Rehab released a young Bald Eagle that was found abandoned in...
Blue Springs wildlife rescue returns bald eagle named ‘Sunrise’ to the wild