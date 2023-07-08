The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament, with only one match completed Saturday before play was suspended on all outside courts.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 13th-seeded Brazilian who reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on No. 3 Court.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova nearly made it in time, leading Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 4-6 on No. 2 Court when the rain started.

Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court have roofs at the All England Club. Play in those two stadiums is expected to get started as scheduled.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will be first on Centre Court against Nicolas Jarry in the third round. Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals last year, is then scheduled to meet Bianca Andreescu and defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Katie Boulter.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev will be first against Marton Fucsovics, followed by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Blinkova.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Deputies at Hood's Truck Stop
Greene County, Mo. deputies investigating man found dead near Hood’s Truck Stop
Some storms may become strong
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms today, drier tomorrow
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Six people from southwest Missouri indicted for distributing meth and possessing guns
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in the Ozarks
vandalism
Springfield police arrest man accused of vandalizing, burglarizing shopping center

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
Springfield VA Clinic hosting PACT Act event to educate, screen veterans
Springfield VA Clinic hosting PACT Act event to educate, screen veterans
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
Texas police find 6 people injured after shooting at El Paso party, updated news report says