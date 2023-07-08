Special prosecutor to look at Mischelle Lawless cold case

A decades-old cold case in the Heartland is getting a new set of eyes from a Special Prosecutor
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A decades-old cold case in the Heartland is getting a new set of eyes from a special prosecutor.

Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb said he’s assigned someone from outside his office to look into the death of Mischelle Lawless.

Lawless died in November of 1992. Her body was found inside a vehicle on Highway 77 off Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri.

Josh Kezer spent 16 years in prison for murder before he was exonerated in 2009. No one else has ever been charged in connection with Lawless’s death.

While Cobb confirmed the assignment of a special prosecutor, he said he doesn’t plan to release any statements until there’s something to release.

