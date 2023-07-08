Survivor of deadly motorcycle crash in Aurora, Mo. shares her recovery journey

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - One of the survivors of a deadly motorcycle crash in Aurora is sharing her story after being hit in a motorcycle crash this year.

Multiple motorcycle riders died in early June after a crash involving multiple a car Saturday afternoon on State Highway 39 near Aurora.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, four people died. In total, there were 11 people involved, 10 motorcyclists and the driver of the car.

The community is continuing to come together to honor the ones lost and help the survivors. Friday night many traveled to Aurora to help raise money for one of the survivors, 16-year-old Zayleigh Jones.

Jones tells KY3 even after eight surgeries she still remains hopeful.

“Recovery is going good just some lower back pain, and that’s about it,” said Jones. “I had surgery on both of my legs, and my whole hand was smashed and now has a plate.”

The crash took the lives of four people: a 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted, and 61-year-old Linda Anderson, all from Aurora after a woman who was drug-impaired crossed the center line on Highway 39.

Jones says the community support and her guardian angels keep her going.

“I lost my best friend in the accident. She would want me to keep going so I am for her,” said Jones. “I can’t walk right now so it will take time, but in September I will be able to be able to go to therapy.”

“She’s such a sweet young 16-year-old girl who has a whole life in front of her, and I figured she needed a van for her wheelchair,” said the fundraiser coordinator. “I want to thank God for saving the six that he did save.”

“I’m just going on and just showing people that even if you do get hurt in bad accidents don’t ever give up because you’ll be stronger in the end,” said Jones.

A judge ruled the woman charged in the deadly crash will be held without bond until trial. She faces charges of DWI resulting in at least two deaths.

