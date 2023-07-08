Tremendicon mixes educational experiences with Comicon atmosphere in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s like ComiCon meets choose your own adventure, that’s how event organizers describe Springfield’s Tremendicon.

Tremendicon is filled with different classes focused on the arts and pop culture. Vice President of the con, Ida Doden, says participants can learn comic book making, board game publishing, attend arts and crafts demos, and much more.

“People get so enthusiastic and passionate about their craft, and I love seeing that excitement. I really like that part,” says Doden.

Tremendicon focuses on education, inspiration, encouragement, collaboration, and charity. Organizers say 80% of profits go towards Ozarks Food Harvest, and 20% towards the art community.

Tremendicon continues Sunday from 9-4. You can learn more here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.