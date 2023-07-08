On Your Side: Century Bank of the Ozarks warns customers of phone scam

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Century Bank of the Ozarks is warning customers of a phone scam going around.

According to the bank, calls are coming from a number that appears as if the call is coming from the bank.

“An automated voice asks you to input your 16-digit debit card number and your PIN. Don’t fall for it!”

Century Bank encourages anyone who receives this phone call to hang up and call the bank office immediately.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

