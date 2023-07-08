On Your Side: Century Bank of the Ozarks warns customers of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Century Bank of the Ozarks is warning customers of a phone scam going around.

According to the bank, calls are coming from a number that appears as if the call is coming from the bank.

“An automated voice asks you to input your 16-digit debit card number and your PIN. Don’t fall for it!”

Century Bank encourages anyone who receives this phone call to hang up and call the bank office immediately.

