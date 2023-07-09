Downtown Springfield coffee shop to close its doors at the end of July; the building has over 100 years of history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A locally owned coffee shop at a well-known downtown Springfield intersection announced over the weekend that it will be closing its doors.

Seattle Roast Coffee has sat at the southwest corner of Walnut Street and South Avenue for nearly four years. Saturday night, the owners announced the coffee shop will close on July 20. Customers have until that date to redeem any gift cards.

“The past year has been a roller coaster for us with health issues and after months of thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors. Going forward, we have chosen to focus our energy on our health and family,” the owners shared on Facebook.

The owners say that any interested in occupying the space of the coffee shop can reach out to becky@seattleroastcoffeeshop.com.

Prior to Seattle Roast, the location partially served as a stand-alone Starbucks until 2020. The Starbucks was originally part of the former Price Cutter Bistro Market. The Bistro Market occupied the first floor of the Wheeler Lofts building from August 2010 through the summer of 2017.

According to a former KY3 article, Price Cutter leaders said the Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of Grand Street and Campbell Avenue put the Bistro Market out of business. A liquor counter did occupy the space but was later combined with the Price Cutter at St. Louis Street and National Avenue.

According to Springfield historian Richard Crabtree, that location first started as St. Paul’s Church in the late 1800s. The Wheelers Lofts website also gives the history of what the property at 401 South Avenue used to be.

St Paul’s Methodist Church: 1885-1899

Blackwell House Furnishing Company: around 1905-1910s

Heer Furniture and Carpet Company: 1910s-1920s

Hermann-Brownlow Saddlery Company, a harness factor turned auto parts store: 1926-1950s

Gilbert Furniture: 1960s-1982

Furniture Wheeler’s Company: 1982-2008

In 2008, the building underwent renovations, and the upper floors were converted into loft apartments the building is known for today, according to the loft’s website.

