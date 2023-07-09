Eldon, Mo. man killed in single-car crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Eldon has died after a single-car crash Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, 50-year-old Jerry Wood was driving a Ford Escape on Vaughan Road near Old Tuscumbia Road.

Wood had crossed the centerline, overcorrected, crossed the centerline again, then ran off the road, hit a fence, and overturned.

The crash report states, the time of the crash is listed as an approximate time, not the actual time. MSHP says the actual time of the crash is unknown.

This marks MSHP Troop F’s 24th fatal crash in 2023.

