FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Sunday before heat returns next week

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Despite some scattered rain and thunderstorms this morning and late this afternoon, it was another warm day across the Ozarks with highs back in the middle to some upper 80s. The forecast ahead has us warm for another day or so before some summer heat returns to the Ozarks. In terms of tonight, our frontal system to the south will keep the strongest of the storms developing to the west out of our region overnight.

Frontal system playing a role in our forecast once again tonight (KY3)

For some in the southern and southeastern Ozarks, we’ll continue with widely scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms until 10 or 11 o’clock tonight. While nothing too strong or severe is expected, the strongest activity could bring some moderate to heavy amounts of rain.

Scattered rain and t-storms in the southeast this evening (KY3)

While the overnight starts quiet across the region, the storms passing mainly to our South could still clip parts of northern Arkansas and areas close to the Missouri/Arkansas state line. The strongest these storms could do is potentially bring moderate to heavy rainfall and some minor wind gusts staying below severe levels. We will keep an eye out for these thunderstorm chances between 4 and 11 o’clock Sunday morning.

Strong storms stay southwest overnight (KY3)

Southern areas could have scattered rain Sunday morning (KY3)

While we will take any rain that we can get, the rain chances tonight and into Sunday morning should bring minor amounts for anyone that sees the rain. Those expected random amounts should stay mainly under half an inch or less with some heavier pockets here or there.

Minor rain expected overall through Sunday morning (KY3)

After the morning clouds and rain chances for some, the rest of Sunday looks dry with partly sunny skies turning mostly sunny through the afternoon.

Skies quickly start clearing Sunday afternoon (KY3)

Temperatures will vary across the region for Sunday. After morning lows in the middle 60s across much of the region, afternoon highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. The cooler numbers will be in northern Arkansas due to the morning clouds and rain chances. Much of the Missouri Ozarks should see numbers between 82 and 85 degrees for the afternoon.

Mild Sunday morning lined up (KY3)

Lower to middle 80s Sunday with cooler numbers in the south (KY3)

For Monday and Tuesday, the upper level high to our southwest will start to bring some summer heat back into play. This will send temperatures from lows in the 60s to highs back near 90 Monday and Tuesday.

Heat starts building in by Tuesday (KY3)

Back near 90° Monday (KY3)

This upper-level ridge we’ll send them the worst of the expected heat for the coming week on Wednesday and Thursday.

Worst of the heat comes Wednesday & Thursday (KY3)

I’m expecting highs to push into the middle to upper 90s around the Springfield area for both days. For other parts of the Ozarks, especially where the drought is the worst, it would not shock me if highs pushed near 100 degrees or hotter. Some humidity on both days will certainly make it feel like the triple digits. However, indications point to the numbers dropping back into the middle 90s by Friday and upper 80s by next Saturday.

Middle to upper 90s by Wednesday & Thursday (KY3)

That drop in temperatures will come as the upper-level high shifts back well to the west and a storm system starts to bring better rain chances back in from the north.

Rain chances start to look better next Friday & Saturday (KY3)

While the rain chances look slim early next week with maybe a random storm Tuesday, we’ll see scattered rain chances pick up late Wednesday and into Thursday. More numerous rain chances could come our way (and would certainly be welcome) by the time next weekend rolls around.

Rain chances starting to look promising late next week (KY3)

While too early to say how much rain we could see by late next week (due to the timing and uncertainty of the placement of the heaviest rain), this is something we’ll watch closely through the week ahead.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.