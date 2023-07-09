FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up Monday and heating up later on

Good Sunday evening, everyone. It was another day where temperatures varied across the Ozarks this afternoon. Many in the Missouri Ozarks saw highs back in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. For the southern Ozarks, stubborn clouds and some lingering rain chances kept you mainly in the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. We will be warming things up through the course of the week. For now, our surface map shows high pressure in control while we have a cold front to the north and warm front to the west that will come into play later.

High pressure in control tonight & Monday (KY3)

Under high pressure tonight, mostly clear skies will be locked in across the area. However, mostly clear skies and a light south breeze could allow for some patchy areas of fog to develop in a couple spots in the southern Ozarks.

Patchy fog possible by sunrise Monday (KY3)

Any fog that can develop will burn away after sunrise and leave us with mostly sunny skies for the rest of our Monday. After mostly clear skies for Tuesday morning, some extra heat, humidity and some upper- level lift will bring partly sunny skies back into the Ozarks. That could also be enough to allow for a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms for a few lucky spots. Overall, we are looking at a dry Tuesday for the area.

Slight chance for isolated t-storms Tuesday (KY3)

Going into Wednesday, a warm front and an upper-level wave will come in from the west. For now, I think much of the day Wednesday will be dry before some scattered thunderstorms become possible late in the afternoon and into Wednesday evening.

T-storm chances try to pick up Wednesday (KY3)

Then, the cold front to the north will move in on Thursday and hang around the Ozarks going through next weekend. That, along with some ways of upper-level energy, will bring in periods of rain and thunderstorms Thursday through next weekend.

Watching rain chances Thursday (KY3)

More rain chances possible Friday (KY3)

Saturday morning rain chances possible for the Ozarks (KY3)

With this setup, I want to stress that we will have dry time each day Wednesday and through the upcoming weekend. While the exact timing of each wave of storms is still in question, this setup will favor the chance for us to catch up on much needed rainfall.

Much needed rain lining up with some dry time later this week (KY3)

In terms of how much rainfall could potentially be on the way, the latest indications point to amounts between an inch to almost 2 1/2 inches by next Sunday. While this won’t end the drought, this is rainfall that we can use to catch up across the area.

Much needed rainfall could accumulate by next weekend (KY3)

Now, let’s talk about temperatures. Our Monday will start mild and end on quite a warm note across the Ozarks. After morning lows in the lower 60s across the board, temperatures will quickly warm into the lower 80s by noon and into the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Mild start for Monday morning (KY3)

Back into the upper 80s Monday afternoon (KY3)

After lows in the middle 60s for another mild Tuesday morning, we will see some summer heat return with highs back in the lower 90s across much of the area.

Lower 90s return Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Depending on how much dry time we get by Wednesday and Thursday, highs could easily push back into the middle 90s across the Ozarks. Some spots could try to push into the upper 90s with the humidity pushing feels like temperatures into the triple digits.

At least middle 90s eager to return by midweek (KY3)

With the expected cold front pushing South of the region through next weekend, that should be just enough to send highs back into the lower 90s through that period.

