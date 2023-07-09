Gavin Williams gets first career victory in the Guardians’ 10-6 win over the Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs apiece and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 10-6 on Saturday.

Williams (1-1) gave up three runs on eight hits and walked one in his fourth start. The right-hander made his debut June 21, two years after being drafted in the first round by Cleveland out of East Carolina.

Both Naylors had two singles and a double as the Guardians had a season-high 18 hits, taking over first place in the AL Central from Minnesota at 45-44. They built a 5-0 lead after four innings en route to moving above .500 for the first time since April 19.

Josh Bell went 3 for 3 with two walks and two RBIs, and Amed Rosario had three hits in Cleveland’s third consecutive victory. Josh Naylor has 32 RBIs over the last 32 games, while Bo Naylor broke out of a 1-for-19 slump with his second three-hit performance.

The Royals scored six times between the fifth and eighth to close to 7-6, but failed to tie it in the eighth when Nicky Lopez was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Myles Straw on Maikel Garcia’s RBI double.

Bobby Witt Jr. went 3 for 5 with a solo homer, RBI triple and stolen base for Kansas City, which is 0-6 on its seven-game trip. The Royals have been outscored 41-14 and have 38 total hits during the span.

Kansas City starter Brady Singer (5-8) worked five innings, allowing six runs on a career-high 13 hits while striking out three. The right-hander dropped to 2-4 with a 7.54 ERA in seven road outings.

The Guardians tacked on three runs in the eighth against Nick Wittgren, restoring their four-run lead. Bell’s two-run single with one out was the big blow, allowing closer Emmanuel Clase to pitch the ninth in a non-save situation.

The first pitch was delayed by exactly an hour because of rain.

WELCOME BACK

Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough, who was struck on the temple by a 106.2 mph liner off the bat of Oakland’s Ryan Noda on May 7, will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday.

Yarbrough suffered multiple facial fractures, but never lost consciousness during the frightening incident at Kauffman Stadium. The 31-year-old made his final rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha, tossing six scoreless innings.

“Ryan has recovered well from it, both mentally and physically,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “He feels great and is ready to go.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Edward Olivares (back tightness) was a late scratch after reporting to the ballpark with discomfort. MJ Melendez shifted to left field and Michael Massey was moved into the lineup at designated hitter.

Guardians: RHP Peyton Battenfield (right shoulder inflammation) is eligible to come off the 60-day IL on July 18. The rookie has made one rehab appearance for Double-A Akron, walking four over three scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.66 ERA) was set to face Yarbrough (1-4, 6.15 ERA) on Sunday in the series finale. Bieber is the only Cleveland pitcher not to miss a start this season, taking the ball 18 times in the first 89 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

