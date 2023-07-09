Hartville man killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in rural Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hartville has died after being thrown from his motorcycle Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 25-year-old Ian Hogan was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Missouri Highway 14 in rural Douglas County.

Around 11:30 p.m., he crossed the center of the road, skidded, overturned, and was thrown from the motorcycle as it hit the ground. The crash report states he was wearing a helmet.

This marks MSHP Troop G’s 16th fatal crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.