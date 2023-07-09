New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new law in Missouri aims to make the roads safer for everyone. The law prohibits texting while driving and restricts other cell phone use behind the wheel.

Governor Mike Parson signed the law late last week. It requires hands-free phone use for drivers of all ages.

It also prohibits texting, recording videos or posting to social media while driving.

The law goes into effect on Aug. 28, but fines and penalties will not be given out until January 2025 to give the public time to learn about the new law.

