Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting

FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.(MGN)
By Kristin Rodin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An overnight shooting in Amarillo, Texas, left two people dead and five injured, KFDA reports.

Around 12:54 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to an events center after reports of a shooting with multiple people injured.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a fight broke out at a party. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south Amarillo that left two people dead and five people injured.

One person died at the scene and the other deceased victim died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. The five injured victims are expected to recover, authorities say.

The deceased victims have been identified as 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Six people from southwest Missouri indicted for distributing meth and possessing guns
Aurora, Mo.
Survivor of deadly motorcycle crash in Aurora, Mo. shares her recovery journey
Summertime is far from over
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summertime heat and humidity returning
Greene County Deputies at Hood's Truck Stop
Greene County, Mo. deputies investigating man found dead near Hood’s Truck Stop

Latest News

Police hold press conference following Cleveland shooting
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Hartville man killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in rural Douglas County
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets UK politicians and royalty