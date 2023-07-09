Springfield State. Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor

Courtesy: Crystal Quade for Governor
Courtesy: Crystal Quade for Governor(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield State Rep. and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade announced Sunday morning she is running for Missouri governor in 2024.

The Democrat will formally announce her intentions at a kickoff party in Springfield on Monday. She becomes the first Democrat to run for the highest office in the state. The state representative shared a campaign video Sunday morning.

State Rep. Quade has served Springfield’s 132nd District in the House since 2016. She cannot run for the seat again in 2024 because of term limits. She became the House Minority Leader in 2019 after serving just two years in the House.

Quade graduated from Missouri State with a degree in social work. She worked as a legislative staff member for former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill. Before her political career, she served as chapter services director of Care to Learn in Springfield.

If elected, Quade says she would work to repeal the ban on abortions and protect farmers by prohibiting China and Russia from owning farmland. She would become Missouri’s first female governor. In her first campaign video, she noted she’s not from a family of politicians or a prominent business owner.

Republicans Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe have announced they will seek the nomination in 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Six people from southwest Missouri indicted for distributing meth and possessing guns
Aurora, Mo.
Survivor of deadly motorcycle crash in Aurora, Mo. shares her recovery journey
Greene County Deputies at Hood's Truck Stop
Greene County, Mo. deputies investigating man found dead near Hood’s Truck Stop
Summertime is far from over
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summertime heat and humidity returning

Latest News

Nursery experts share how to care for your plants in the heat.
How to care for your plants in the summer heat
How to care for your plants in the summer heat
Humidity rising this week
Swifties showed off with their outfits for the final night of the Eras Tour in Kansas City.
Swifties dressed in theme enjoy night two of Eras Tour in Kansas City