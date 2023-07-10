9 people hurt in a crash on I-44 near Sarcoxie, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) -Nine people were hurt after a two-car crash on I-44 east of Sarcoxie.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a car driven by James Hake, 62, of Springfield hit another car from behind Sunday night. The car that was hit ran off the highway, hit a mobile electronic sign and overturned. Hake’s car hit a concrete drain, overturned and then landed on a median cable barrier.

Hake was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. Six adults and two children from Bentonville, Arkansas who were in the other car were treated for minor injuries.

