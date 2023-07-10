Affordable Towing owner arrested last week for violating conditions of release

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The owner of Springfield’s Affordable Towing was arrested in Greene County last week.

According to federal court documents, on July 5, Dennis Cleveland violated the conditions of his release.

Court documents also say Cleveland had a bond revocation hearing Monday afternoon. During the hearing, the court granted a request by the defense to continue the revocation hearing to July 20.

Cleveland remains in custody.

In March, Cleveland pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of one count of conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act and one count of tampering with a Clean Air Act monitoring device.

Cleveland told KY3 in March the investigation started after helping someone went wrong.

“We have Bible studies and feed the homeless people on a regular basis at our car lot on Glenstone and commercial,” said Cleveland. “And a guy that we had helped didn’t have a trailer, didn’t have some stuff, and we helped him and let him borrow some stuff and gave him some work. When we stopped giving him work, he decided that he should turn us into anybody he could think of.”

Cleveland admitted that, since 2011, he had directed his employees to physically disable emissions control components on multiple heavy-duty diesel tow trucks.

Cleveland worked with Robert Dyche, the owner, and operator of Full Flash Tuning, which specializes in illegally tampering with the onboard diagnostic systems on these vehicles. Cleveland caused the Affordable Towing trucks to be tampered with to save money by avoiding maintenance expenses on emissions control systems and spending less on fuel.

Dyche also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.