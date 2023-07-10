Arkansas State Police announces 2023 Speeding Slows You Down campaign

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Arkansas State Police for the new Speeding Slows You Down campaign.

According to a news release from ASP, the campaign will last from July 17 through July 31 and is to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding. During this campaign, if you are pulled over, ASP says you can expect to get a ticket.

ASP stated that in 2020, speeding killed 11,258 people, accounting for more than a quarter of all traffic violations.

“Speed limit signs are not suggestions. They are the law,” said Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Colonel Mike Hagar. “They are posted for the safety of the driver and others on the road. If you’re killed in a crash, or if you kill someone else, there’s no second chance. Speeding just isn’t worth the risk.”

According to NHTSA, local roads are more dangerous than highways for speeders. In 2020, 87 percent of all speeding-related traffic fatalities on American roads occurred on non-interstate roadways.

For more information, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136. For more on Arkansas’ ongoing Toward Zero Deaths campaign to eliminate preventable traffic fatalities, visit www.TZDArkansas.org.

