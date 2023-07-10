Aurora man has died from injuries in head-on crash last week
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - One of the victims in the head-on crash on July 6 has died from his injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 82-year-old Mance Wilkerson died on Sunday, July 9, in a Springfield hospital.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 60 near Verona when a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man from Aurora crossed the center line and hit the truck Wilkerson was driving head-on.
The 38-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.