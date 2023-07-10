Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug approved by FDA; Springfield man hopeful on how it can help families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Leqembi is the first drug that shows serious reduction in the development of Alzheimer’s and has been approved by the FDA.

Mark Applegate with SeniorAge in Springfield says it is a massive breakthrough in the treatment of the disease.

”We’re finally entering the treatment here, instead of just patching the wound, you know, it’s the first real step, honestly, actually, it’s exciting,” said Applegate.

Applegate’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 15 years ago, and while this drug aims to treat newer cases, he says he hopes it will help other families in the same situation early on.

“Because my mother is beyond the scope of the treatment to be helping it’s the sort of treatment you need to catch the disease early on,” said Applegate. “And I would have had to have caught it 15 years ago, for her to be helped with it. However, I know, hundreds of people with the disease or with, what they call mild cognitive impairment, kind of the pre-disease, that would very much be a very big deal for.”

Dr. Lawrence Honig from Columbia University says Lequembi targets a specific protein that forms plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

”This drug is an antibody that binds the amyloid protein, which is so central to the development and, and course of Alzheimer’s disease, it binds it and removes it from the brain,” said Dr. Honig.

He says that it’s important to understand that the drug is not a cure and has only been tried on people in the early stages of the disease.

”People who are moderate or severe, we would not know whether this drug was efficacious and we would not even know whether it was safe,” said Dr. Honig.

Applegate says that because it took a while to approve, there are potentially thousands who will miss out on the treatment.

”CMS took so long to go ahead and approve it, you know, another several thousand people, hundreds of thousands of people actually progressed beyond being able to get it,” said Applegate. “And last year, since it’s the class of drugs has been blocked. So time is of the essence. That’s a huge thing.”

Reports say the drug may cost over $26,000 a year and that Medicare will cover 80% of the cost of the drug after patients meet their deductible, which could mean several thousand dollars out of pocket.

