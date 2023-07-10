Cardinals draft University of Arizona outfielder Chase Davis with No. 21 pick

Arizona outfielder Chase Davis (5) during an NCAA baseball game against Grand Canyon on...
Arizona outfielder Chase Davis (5) during an NCAA baseball game against Grand Canyon on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heading into Sunday night’s MLB Draft in Seattle, there was a collegiate outfielder projected to go in the mid-to-late stages of the first round that seemed like an ideal fit for the St. Louis Cardinals.

As the opening round unfolded, Chase Davis remained on the board—until the Cardinals got on the clock. With its target in sight, St. Louis landed the left-handed hitting outfielder from the University of Arizona, drafting Davis with the No. 21 overall pick.

After a respectable 2022 campaign in which Davis slugged 18 home runs and posted a robust .997 OPS in 290 plate appearances for the Wildcats, the Sacramento native took a leap forward in his third collegiate season this spring. Davis compiled a .362/.489/.742 batting line (1.231 OPS) with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs in 278 plate appearances to earn second-team All-American honors as voted on by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Davis is a product of MLB’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) youth outreach program, which he credited during an MLB Network interview Sunday night as an important part of developing his game to the place that it is today.

The 21-year-old outfielder is listed at six-foot, one-inch, and 216 pounds. Davis’ lefty swing has been compared to that of longtime MLB outfielder Carlos Gonzalez. On the MLB Network live coverage of the draft, Harold Reynolds shared his belief that Davis is the best pure hitter in the 2023 draft class.

That sentiment is not universally held⁠—Davis’ scouting grades per MLB Pipeline marked him with 45-grade hitting and 55-grade power on the 80-point scale. Those grades suggest that Davis may not be a player who ultimately hits for a high batting average in the pros, which invites some degree of risk in the selection. But it seemed that Davis recognized the need for improvement in his contact tool over the past year, raising his batting average from .289 to .362 while substantially reducing his strikeout rate this past season at Arizona.

Like with Jordan Walker during the 2020 draft, the general consensus seems to be that the Cardinals benefitted from a talented player with upside inexplicably falling into the latter portion of the round, as Director of Scouting Randy Flores jumped at the chance to add Davis to the organization.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Hartville man killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in rural Douglas County
Seattle Roast Coffee
Downtown Springfield coffee shop to close its doors at the end of July; the building has over 100 years of history
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor in 2024.
WATCH LIVE @ 10 a.m.: Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension