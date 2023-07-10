City of Springfield says Grant Ave Parkway to finish on time, despite phase 2 being four months behind

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Grant Avenue Parkway project started construction back in May of last year, and the city now says some parts of the 7-phase project are months behind.

Ernest Moad has lived on Grant since before the project started, he says the process has been a non-stop headache.

“It does not feel new, it feels old,” said Moad. “I will say it’s pretty annoying. It’s, it’s not too good. A lot of people don’t really know how to deal with this. And right now, it’s really become annoying.”

Those with the City of Springfield like Public Works Assistant Director Martin Gugel, say the delay in phase 2 comes from the negotiation process with property owners on the route. The city wants to expand the street which means buying small parts of private property along the roadway.

“We have to come to an agreement on fair market value for whether it’s an easement or right of way,” said Gugel. “And, and there’s a back and forth, the property owner, and then you know, we will present an offer, the property owner has an opportunity to present a counteroffer. And depending on how far apart those offers are, sometimes will depend depending on how long the negotiations take. "

And while phase 2 is behind by at least four months, Gugel says crews will finish the whole project on time.

“It’s going to be a great finished product that will be delivered on time and on budget as scheduled,” said Gugel.

In the meantime, however, Moad says he wants it done sooner than later.

“Hurry up a little bit,” said Moad. “You know, I mean, if you gotta gets those people to talk to, talk to them get it done, you know, so we can have normal traffic again.”

Right now crews are working on phases 3 and 4 of the 7-phase project. Gugel says the project will be done in the fall of 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Seattle Roast Coffee
Downtown Springfield coffee shop to close its doors at the end of July; the building has over 100 years of history
Hartville man killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in rural Douglas County
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
While it will be much warmer for some spots compared to Sunday, today could be the coolest day...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, humidity, and severe storms this week

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 60 near Aurora Thursday morning.
Aurora man has died from injuries in head-on crash last week
Aurora man has died from injuries in head-on crash last week
Tips on shopping Amazon Prime Day
On Your Side: Six ways to save with Amazon Prime Day
Shannon County, Mo. Sheriff's Office
Winona, Mo. man charged with over 30 counts of child sex crimes
Bridges is a deputy in Hickory County.
Hickory County deputy on unpaid leave following rape and sodomy charges in Webster County