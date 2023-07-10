City of Springfield says Grant Ave Parkway to finish on time, despite phase 2 being four months behind

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Grant Avenue Parkway project started construction back in May of last year, and the city now says some parts of the 7-phase project are months behind.

Ernest Moad has lived on Grant since before the project started, he says the process has been a non-stop headache.

“It does not feel new, it feels old,” said Moad. “I will say it’s pretty annoying. It’s, it’s not too good. A lot of people don’t really know how to deal with this. And right now, it’s really become annoying.”

Those with the City of Springfield like Public Works Assistant Director Martin Gugel, say the delay in phase 2 comes from the negotiation process with property owners on the route. The city wants to expand the street which means buying small parts of private property along the roadway.

“We have to come to an agreement on fair market value for whether it’s an easement or right of way,” said Gugel. “And, and there’s a back and forth, the property owner, and then you know, we will present an offer, the property owner has an opportunity to present a counteroffer. And depending on how far apart those offers are, sometimes will depend depending on how long the negotiations take. "

And while phase 2 is behind by at least four months, Gugel says crews will finish the whole project on time.

“It’s going to be a great finished product that will be delivered on time and on budget as scheduled,” said Gugel.

In the meantime, however, Moad says he wants it done sooner than later.

“Hurry up a little bit,” said Moad. “You know, I mean, if you gotta gets those people to talk to, talk to them get it done, you know, so we can have normal traffic again.”

Right now crews are working on phases 3 and 4 of the 7-phase project. Gugel says the project will be done in the fall of 2024.

