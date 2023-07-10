Driver arrested after a chase ends on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A suspected drunk driver is in custody after a chase ended on the James River Freeway Monday morning.

The pursuit started around 12:30 a.m. It went on Battlefield Road and other city streets. The driver hit spike strips before he led Greene County Deputies onto the freeway. At one point, he was going the wrong way so deputies had to stop traffic. The chase ended near National Avenue.

No one was hurt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.