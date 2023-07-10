Here are all the candidates for Missouri Governor so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first Democratic candidate officially entered Missouri’s gubernatorial race Monday, as four GOP candidates have already announced as of this article.

Here are the candidates who have launched a bid for Missouri Governor.

Crystal Quade

On Monday, Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, of the Springfield area, announced her bid for the governor’s office.

“I’m running for governor so that people working extra shifts today can make life better for their kids tomorrow,” Quade said in her Monday morning announcement. “I want this campaign to be about our plans to strengthen our public schools to make health care more affordable and accessible, and how to get better childcare in every single corner of our states.”

Quade has served Springfield’s 132nd District in the House since 2016. She cannot run for the seat again in 2024 because of term limits. She became the House Minority Leader in 2019 after serving just two years in the House.

Mike Kehoe

Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was one of the first to announce his run for governor.

Like Gov. Mike Parson, Kehoe was abruptly elevated to his position in 2018 following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens. He was elected to that position in 2020.

Kehoe served nearly 7 years in the Missouri Senate, including 3 as its Majority Leader.

“I’m a first-generation farmer,” Kehoe said. “I think that’s what Missourians want somebody who knows how to own and operate a business, that’s ready to lead on day one, and is ready to take over the chief executive job with a background to back it up.”

Jay Ashcroft

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was elected to his office in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

He is the son of former governor and former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.

“I think the people in Missouri are looking for someone that can’t just get social media likes, but can actually move good policy that will change the opportunity for all Missourians to be successful. I’ve done that I’ll continue to do that.”

Bill Eigel

Two-term Republican state Senator Bill Eigel entered Missouri’s gubernatorial race.

The U.S. Air Force veteran said he is dissatisfied with the Parson administration and with the Missouri GOP’s leadership, claiming they are controlled by influential special interest groups and donors.

“There’s a real desire for someone that is going to provide the solutions that are going to get Missouri growing with the Florida’s and the Texas is in the Tennessee’s of the country,” Eigel said.

Chris Wright

One Missouri gubernatorial candidate with almost no political experience is Army veteran and National Guardsman Chris Wright.

Wright said he launched his campaign in December after receiving “a message from God.”

The Republican candidate said he doesn’t believe that political experience is necessarily an asset to a candidate and that he’s proved his qualifications through service.

“My background and my history is who I am,” Wright said. “That shows my service to the people – and that’s just how God made me.”

Candidates can begin officially filing for office in February 2024 and the final day to file is March 26. The 2024 general election is on November 5, 2024.

