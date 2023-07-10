Hickory County deputy on unpaid leave following rape and sodomy charges in Webster County

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A Hickory County deputy is on unpaid leave following rape charges in Webster County.

Keith Bridges was indicted by a Grand Jury in May for two counts of rape and one count of sodomy in Webster County. Sheriff Gregory Burke says Bridges is on unpaid leave until the case is finished.

According to court documents, a woman says she was on a trip with Bridges and other family members a few years ago the first time it happened. She says she woke up to Bridges pulling her hair before he assaulted her.

The woman says the second and third times were while she was staying with Bridges and his wife in 2021. She says Bridges’ wife was at work when it happened. The woman says she was afraid to say anything because she “has seen his rage”.

In January, she told Bridges’ wife, and his wife is the one who called 911. Detectives interviewed them both in January, and Bridges’ wife said, “he is a scary man when he gets angry.”

According to court records, Bridges’ wife also filed for divorce last year.

He is due back in court in this case on August 7th.

