Leigh’s Lost and Found: Pitbull puppy found wandering alone in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a Pit Bull puppy found all alone.

Animal control thinks he’s two to three months old at most and so far, and they don’t have a lot to go on, to find his owner.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss tells us, “he was found in the 1600 block of Igram Mill, not too far from Sunshine. He was just kind of wandering around. There are a lot of apartments in that section of Ingram Mill so he really could have come from anywhere over there.”

That was back on June 29th. His nails are a little long but otherwise, he looks well taken care of and is very sociable and playful.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have anything on to identify him like a collar, tag or microchip.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their Facebook page to see pictures of all the dogs currently at the shelter.

