Springfield David’s Bridal location to close its doors soon

David's Bridal Springfield
David's Bridal Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wedding store chain David’s Bridal will be closing its Springfield store soon.

According to the David’s Bridal website, the company has announced the store is closing and that all sales are final.

“Shop huge savings while they last! Call for special order status,” the website says.

David's Bridal Springfield
David's Bridal Springfield(KY3)

In mid-April, the company announced it would be eliminating over 9,200 positions. The layoffs started in April and are expected to continue through August.

The layoffs come as problems grow for David’s Bridal, which is reportedly filing for bankruptcy for the second time in five years. David’s Bridal reportedly employs more than 11,000 workers.

The retailer told CNN Business that the company is evaluating its strategic options and that a sale process is underway. It also said all of its stores currently remain open.

David’s Bridal also said it is fulfilling orders without delay, and Its online platforms remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.

If you have any questions about your dress, the company set up a hotline at 1-844-400-3222.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Seattle Roast Coffee
Downtown Springfield coffee shop to close its doors at the end of July; the building has over 100 years of history
Hartville man killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in rural Douglas County
Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor in 2024.
Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor
Driver taken into custody after a chase ends on James River Freeway
Driver arrested after a chase ends on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot tomorrow with higher numbers by midweek
Arkansas baseball logo
Four Razorbacks selected in Day 2 of 2023 MLB Draft
On Your Side: Six ways to save with Amazon Prime Day
FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Here are all the candidates for Missouri Governor so far