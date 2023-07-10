Springfield David’s Bridal location to close its doors soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wedding store chain David’s Bridal will be closing its Springfield store soon.

According to the David’s Bridal website, the company has announced the store is closing and that all sales are final.

“Shop huge savings while they last! Call for special order status,” the website says.

David's Bridal Springfield (KY3)

In mid-April, the company announced it would be eliminating over 9,200 positions. The layoffs started in April and are expected to continue through August.

The layoffs come as problems grow for David’s Bridal, which is reportedly filing for bankruptcy for the second time in five years. David’s Bridal reportedly employs more than 11,000 workers.

The retailer told CNN Business that the company is evaluating its strategic options and that a sale process is underway. It also said all of its stores currently remain open.

David’s Bridal also said it is fulfilling orders without delay, and Its online platforms remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.

If you have any questions about your dress, the company set up a hotline at 1-844-400-3222.

