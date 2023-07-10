Springfield nonprofit hopes to enhance homeless prevention and diversion with federal funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city is seeking applicants for HOME-ARP funding of $400,000 that would go to a local nonprofit or multiple non-profits. This is essentially a grant that would help a local charity aid those battling homelessness in our community and get them into safe, alternative housing as soon as possible.

This program will be discussed during a city meeting on Monday. Although this planning is very much in the beginning stages, Adam Bodendieck, the Director of Homeless Services at Community Project of the Ozarks (CPO), said these funds could benefit the homeless in our community for years to come, and it’s important to think about that now.

“Anytime we can target specific populations such as those experiencing unsheltered homelessness, unstable situations, or they’re staying in weekly hotels, and it’s hard to break that cycle,” Bodendieck said. ”That’s a good thing.”

As listed on the city’s website, some of the supportive services these funds would go to are defined as:

Child care

Education services

Employment assistance and job training

Food

Housing search and counseling services

Legal services

Life skills training

Mental health services

Outpatient health services

Outreach services

Substance abuse treatment services

Transportation

Case management

Mediation

Credit repair

Landlord/tenant liaison

Victim services

Financial assistance related to housing costs.

Bodendieck has worked with many unhoused people battling lots of the struggles listed above. He said if the $400,000 in funding goes to an organization like CPO, lots of positive change will happen.

Homelessness is rampant around the world and even in our community, especially after COVID. Funds like this can help non-profits such as ComPO get people off their feet and pursue diversion programs.

Bodendieck said it’s important for people to understand what the term ‘diversion’ really means when referencing homeless situations.

“It really means any actions taken to divert somebody from the system of homeless services,” he said. ”There is a time window where you are at imminent risk of homelessness.”

He said diversion means they’ll work in the time frame of people losing housing in order to keep them away from the system.

If funds are allocated to CPO, the city will be one step closer to getting the homeless off the streets, into alternative housing, and having better ways of life.

Letters of intent for the funds won’t be out until the beginning of August, and proposals won’t be until September. Bodendieck said after that, the city will award the funds.

The city urges applicants to attend one of the two pre-proposal meetings. The meetings are on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor West Conference Room in Busch Municipal Building and on Thursday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at the same location.

