State Sen. Karla May announces bid for U.S. Senate

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another Democrat joins the race for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

State Senator Karla May will officially announce her plans later this week.

May represents parts of St. Louis City and County in the Missouri Senate. She also served eight years in the Missouri House.

May is running in the democratic primary along with St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and former Marine Lucas Kunce. The winner is expected to challenge Republican Senator Josh Hawley in 2024.

