Travel agents discuss summer travel trends in the Ozarks, how to save money

Springfield-Branson National Airport/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield-Branson National Airport/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer is in full swing around the Ozarks, and more and more people are hitting the roads and skies to travel this year.

Travel agents, like Travis Paquin with 417 Travel, say popular destinations this year include those that weren’t easily accessible during COVID lockdowns.

“Right now, Europe is really popular because of the lack of opportunity to get over there the last few years, and luxury cruising is at the highest of demands,” said Paquin.

Paquin also says they’re seeing more travel this year than even in pre-pandemic years.

“This is the best summer for travel. This is beating pre-COVID years. We do expect it to slow down a little bit. It’s been that good,” said Paquin.

If you’re looking to book a summer trip, you had better do it quickly. Paquin warns that space is quickly running out.

“Inventory is tight. We do have some spots with some availability, some hotels with some great pricing. Our cruise lines are pretty tight, it’s going to be pretty tough to get on the cruise last minute,” said Paquin.

If you’re looking to save money on a summer vacation, you’re a bit late.

“You know as far as to to save money, you’re too late, right? You’re too late to have any deep savings. There just isn’t a lot of product out there. Wait until late summer, early fall,” said Paquin.

Paquin also recommends if you’re looking to book a fall or winter vacation, now is the time, because spots on those are running out quickly as well.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Hartville man killed after being thrown from his motorcycle in rural Douglas County
Seattle Roast Coffee
Downtown Springfield coffee shop to close its doors at the end of July; the building has over 100 years of history
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Courtesy: Crystal Quade for Governor
Springfield State. Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor

Latest News

Community Partnership of the Ozarks
Springfield nonprofit hopes to enhance homeless prevention and diversion with federal funding
Vacant house destroyed by a fire on Hillcrest Avenue.
Vacant house destroyed, another vacant house damaged by a fire in Springfield, Mo.
Driver taken into custody after a chase ends on James River Freeway
Driver arrested after a chase ends on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
The victim died at the hospital.
9 people hurt in a crash on I-44 near Sarcoxie, Mo.