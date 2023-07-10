Travel agents discuss summer travel trends in the Ozarks, how to save money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer is in full swing around the Ozarks, and more and more people are hitting the roads and skies to travel this year.

Travel agents, like Travis Paquin with 417 Travel, say popular destinations this year include those that weren’t easily accessible during COVID lockdowns.

“Right now, Europe is really popular because of the lack of opportunity to get over there the last few years, and luxury cruising is at the highest of demands,” said Paquin.

Paquin also says they’re seeing more travel this year than even in pre-pandemic years.

“This is the best summer for travel. This is beating pre-COVID years. We do expect it to slow down a little bit. It’s been that good,” said Paquin.

If you’re looking to book a summer trip, you had better do it quickly. Paquin warns that space is quickly running out.

“Inventory is tight. We do have some spots with some availability, some hotels with some great pricing. Our cruise lines are pretty tight, it’s going to be pretty tough to get on the cruise last minute,” said Paquin.

If you’re looking to save money on a summer vacation, you’re a bit late.

“You know as far as to to save money, you’re too late, right? You’re too late to have any deep savings. There just isn’t a lot of product out there. Wait until late summer, early fall,” said Paquin.

Paquin also recommends if you’re looking to book a fall or winter vacation, now is the time, because spots on those are running out quickly as well.

