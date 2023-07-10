Two charged in assault of Jefferson County Deputy with screwdriver

Nicholas and Amanda Davis have been accused of assaulting a Jefferson County deputy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people have been charged in connection to the assault of a Jefferson County Deputy with a screwdriver that resulted in a five-hour standoff on July 7.

Nicholas Davis, 47, of Dittmer, has been charged with 1st-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Amanda Davis, 45, also of Dittmer, has been charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest and 4th-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.

Police said that on July 7, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop in a driveway on the 9500 block of Jones Creek Road. Police allege that during the stop, and without provocation, Nicholas Davis exited his home, yelled at the deputy and approached him holding a screwdriver.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office then alleges that the deputy told Nicholas Davis to back away, but he did not. Police then said that the deputy then sprayed Davis with OC spray, also known as pepper spray.

The Sheriff’s Office then alleges that during the deputy’s attempted arrest of Nicholas Davis, he spun and struck the deputy in the chest with the screwdriver. Nicholas Davis is said to have dropped the screwdriver but struggled with the deputy as he tried to make an arrest.

Then the Sheriff’s Office alleges that Amanda Davis exited the home and lunged toward the deputy as he struggled with Nicholas Davis, grabbing him by the back and attempting to pull the deputy off of Nicholas Davis. Police said the deputy backed off, and the two fled into the house.

More personnel, negotiators, a SWAT team and a canine deputy arrived at the scene. After five hours, police said Nicholas Davis exited the home, yelling at deputies. Police said that they ordered him to show his hands and get on the ground, and they allege that he refused and continued to advance. Police said they then fired bean bag rounds at Nicholas Davis, with three of them hitting him.

Police allege that he continued not to cooperate and was told if he continued not to cooperate, the canine would bite him. Police allege that he continued to resist, and their canine bit his leg, and then he was taken into custody.

Nicholas Davis was taken to an area hospital and will be held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond once he is released from the hospital.

Amanda Davis exited the home and was taken into custody without incident, police said. She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

