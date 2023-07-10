Two explosive devices found as Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies check on suspicious vehicle

Courtesy: Howell County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Howell County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -At least two people are in custody after the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found two explosive devices when they came upon a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning.

Deputies learned that a person in the vehicle had active warrants for their arrest.

Deputies called the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s bomb squad after they found the devices. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook Page that once the bomb squad confirmed the devices were active explosives they were moved to a safe location.

Deputies also found a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing.

