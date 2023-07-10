Vacant house destroyed, another vacant house damaged by a fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Fire destroyed a vacant house Sunday night. The call came in around 11:00 to the 500 block of North Hillcrest, that’s between Chestnut Expressway and Nichols Street.

A battalion chief says a nearby vacant house also caught fire, with minimal damage to that home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

City Utilities was called in for a gas leak.

