Warsaw man killed after being hit by a car near Sedalia

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Warsaw has died after being hit by a car Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Ethan Dillon was walking on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County near Sedalia around 1 a.m.

Dillon was hit by an unknown car that left the scene.

This is MSHP Troop A’s 42nd fatal crash of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

