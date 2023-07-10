Warsaw man killed after being hit by a car near Sedalia

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Warsaw has died after being hit by a car Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Ethan Dillon was walking on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County near Sedalia around 1 a.m.

Dillon was hit by an unknown car that left the scene.

This is MSHP Troop A’s 42nd fatal crash of 2023.

