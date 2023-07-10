Winona, Mo. man charged with over 30 counts of child sex crimes

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Winona has been charged with 36 counts of child sex crimes involving a family member.

According to court records, 40-year-old Dustin Johnston is charged with:

12 counts of first-degree Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape

12 counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse with a person under 14 years old

12 counts of first-degree child molestation

According to a probable cause statement from the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 6, deputies arrested Johnston at his mother’s house and took him to the Winona Police Department to talk.

During an interview with investigators, Johnston admitted to having a sexual relationship with his stepdaughter, starting when she was 12 years old.

According to the PC Statement, Johnston told investigators each time he would have sexual contact with her, he would either buy her something or give her money.

