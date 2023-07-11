Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Court documents accuse Pitt of "looting" a vineyard he and his ex-wife once owned.(Charles Sykes | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New court documents accuse actor Brad Pitt of “looting the assets” of a vineyard he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie once co-owned.

Jolie’s former investment company, Nouvel, said Pitt and his partners owe the firm at least $350 million.

Nouvel claims Pitt wasted millions of dollars by spending money on vanity projects and acted like a petulant child so he could retain control of the Miraval winery in the south of France.

The new documents are part of an ongoing legal dispute the former couple is engaged in over the property.

They bought the property in 2008.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

CNN reached out to Pitt’s representatives but has not heard back from them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Cleveland
Affordable Towing owner arrested last week for violating conditions of release
Driver taken into custody after a chase ends on James River Freeway
Driver arrested after a chase ends on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
The victim died at the hospital.
9 people hurt in a crash on I-44 near Sarcoxie, Mo.
A two-vehicle crash closed part of U.S. 60 near Aurora Thursday morning.
Aurora man has died from injuries in head-on crash last week
Seattle Roast Coffee
Downtown Springfield coffee shop to close its doors at the end of July; the building has over 100 years of history

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department...
Ex-UConn football player Dennis Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN
FILE- The Dodge logo is seen on a new Dodge RAM 3500 Heavy Duty pickup trucks at sunset at a...
Owners of 2003 Ram pickups urged to stop driving them after another Takata air bag inflator death
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts
President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
Zelenskyy says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled